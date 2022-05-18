Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
18
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Horse racing season begins at Canterbury Park in Shakopee

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Shakopee
FOX 9

Horse racing season begins at Canterbury Park

They're off to the races! The live racing season at Canterbury Park in Shakopee begins Wednesday night.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Canterbury Park's live racing season begins Wednesday night, with four days of horse racing per week. 

The Shakopee racetrack is bringing back Saturday races, which have been absent since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with races Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m.

"Adding Saturday racing, for more than two decades a staple on our schedule, was the next logical step as we return to a more normal business model," Assistant General Manager John Groen said in a news release. "We also are reintroducing more events that coincide with racing that had been extremely popular prior to the pandemic." 

The 65-day racing season will run through Sept. 17, and will include a Father's Day Weekend BBQ Festival, Canterbury Uncorked wine event and a seltzer festival. Other special events include corgi races, the Indian Horse relay and extreme race day.

Here's the schedule of special events: 

  • May 18 – Opening Night
  • June 5 – English Bulldog Races
  • June 11 – Seltzer Fest (separate admission fee)
  • June 18-19 – Father’s Day Weekend BBQ Festival
  • June 22 – Mystic Lake Northern Stars Turf Festival featuring $150,000 Mystic Lake Derby
  • June 25 – Canterbury Uncorked (separate admission fee)
  • June 26 – Basset Hound Races
  • July 3 – Fireworks Spectacular with racing beginning at 4 p.m.
  • July 17 – Extreme Race Day with camels, ostriches and zebras
  • July 31 – Corgi Races
  • Aug. 13 – Minnesota Derby and Oaks
  • Aug. 14 – Wiener Dog Races
  • Aug. 25, 27 and 28 – Indian Horse Relay
  • Sept. 10 – Festival of Champions with more than $700,000 in stakes purses
  • Sept. 17 – Final Day of 2002 Racing Season

General admission for racing is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-17, and free for kids under 6. Some events require a separate admission fee. 

Live racing season begins Wednesday night at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. (Coady Photography/Canterbury Park)