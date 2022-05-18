Horse racing season begins at Canterbury Park in Shakopee

Canterbury Park's live racing season begins Wednesday night, with four days of horse racing per week.

The Shakopee racetrack is bringing back Saturday races, which have been absent since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with races Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m.

"Adding Saturday racing, for more than two decades a staple on our schedule, was the next logical step as we return to a more normal business model," Assistant General Manager John Groen said in a news release. "We also are reintroducing more events that coincide with racing that had been extremely popular prior to the pandemic."

The 65-day racing season will run through Sept. 17, and will include a Father's Day Weekend BBQ Festival, Canterbury Uncorked wine event and a seltzer festival. Other special events include corgi races, the Indian Horse relay and extreme race day.

Here's the schedule of special events:

May 18 – Opening Night

June 5 – English Bulldog Races

June 11 – Seltzer Fest (separate admission fee)

June 18-19 – Father’s Day Weekend BBQ Festival

June 22 – Mystic Lake Northern Stars Turf Festival featuring $150,000 Mystic Lake Derby

June 25 – Canterbury Uncorked (separate admission fee)

June 26 – Basset Hound Races

July 3 – Fireworks Spectacular with racing beginning at 4 p.m.

July 17 – Extreme Race Day with camels, ostriches and zebras

July 31 – Corgi Races

Aug. 13 – Minnesota Derby and Oaks

Aug. 14 – Wiener Dog Races

Aug. 25, 27 and 28 – Indian Horse Relay

Sept. 10 – Festival of Champions with more than $700,000 in stakes purses

Sept. 17 – Final Day of 2002 Racing Season

General admission for racing is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-17, and free for kids under 6. Some events require a separate admission fee.

Advertisement