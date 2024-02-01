Horse being walked like a dog in Elk River on warm January day: Video

It was a perfect day to go for a walk — and take your horse with you — in Minnesota on Wednesday.

A FOX 9 viewer, Sonny Hilyar, captured a video of a person walking their horse like it was a dog down the street in Elk River.

Wednesday saw record-breaking warmth, with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine across the Twin Cities. Spring-like weather is expected to continue through the weekend in Minnesota.