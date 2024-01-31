Skiers, spectators make most of warm weather at cross country meet in Maple Grove

Usually this time of year seems like the dead of winter, but on this day, the weather outside felt more like spring.

"It's amazing, especially today with the sun. The sun makes it so much better," said Theresa Danner, who was at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove.

Mother Nature's calendar confusion didn't stop about 200 high schoolers from the northwest suburbs from descending on the park for a 5k cross-country ski meet. Many took the course wearing shorts and T-shirts, while some wore no shirts at all.

"You know I would be wearing shorts if I bought them, so they are not that crazy," said Danner's grandson Blaine High School freshman Blake Pearson.

The warm weather made the race more difficult for the competitors, who had to ski on sloppy slushy snow.

"Honestly, the snow is very bad. It's not as fun as if it were really fast, but I like it because I don't have to wear 14 layers underneath my uniform," said Pearson.

But the heatwave made watching the action a more enjoyable experience for spectators.

"Just to have the warmth. You are not as bundled up as you have to be with a Minnesota winter. Typically, we are covered from head to toe to stay warm but with this, you don't have to be as bundled up," said Jen Zellmer.

No one knows how long this warm-up will last.

"Absolutely wonderful. It's too bad we don't have real snow on the ground, but the weather is wonderful now. We don't have to worry about plowing snow in January," said spectator Bill Oas.

But it's good to keep in mind Minnesota hasn't crossed winter's finish line just yet.

"It's going to be what it's going to be, but whatever day we have like this, savor it, because we will get some cold," said Danner.