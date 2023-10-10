Holidazzle cancelled for 2023

article

The Minneapolis Downtown Council says the popular holiday event Holidazzle won't take place in 2023.

The council says the cancelation is a "one-season decision" that won't impact 2024. Officials blame funding for this year's cancelation.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Holidazzle for 2023," a statement from council president Steve Cramer reads. "This decision comes after exhausting all possible avenues to make this happen. Holidazzle is a treasured annual event for our community, and we did everything we could to make it possible this holiday season. In the end, we did not have enough funding to produce the event at a level that the community expects and deserves. This is a one-season decision, and we will refocus our energy on Holidazzle 2024 and beyond."

Holidazzle is a yearly event set up in Loring Park for the holidays that includes rides and other festivities.