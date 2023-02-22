Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Highway 77 in Eagan reopens after multi-vehicle crash

By Fox 9 Staff
Updated 10:01AM
First responders on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 77. (MnDOT)

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic was being diverted after a multi-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Highway 77 in Eagan Wednesday morning. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said four vehicles were involved in a crash around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Highway 77 near Interstate 35E in Eagan. Two vehicles, a Nissan Rogue and Buick Lacrosse, crashed into each other and moved to the left-hand side of the road. A Chevy Silverado then lost control and rear-ended the Buick, which crashed into the Nissan again. A fourth vehicle then rear-ended the Chevy. 

The driver of the Buick was outside the vehicle at the time of the second crash and was hit by the vehicles, the report said. The extent of the injuries have not yet been determined. 

RELATED: Road conditions in Minnesota are icy; no travel advised in SW MN

The crash closed a section of the highway and traffic is being rerouted away from the scene until first responders are able to clear all the vehicles involved in the incident. 

Road conditions were icy Thursday morning following the first round of snow in a two-wave winter storm system. The Minnesota State Patrol says that as of 8:30 a.m. they are working 92 crashes, 52 spinouts and one jackknifed semi. 

MnDOT has said it will have its plows working 24 hours a day but cautions to limit travel and work from home if possible. 

Crashes, spinouts on Minnesota highways during winter storm

MnDOT traffic camera caught a variety of spinouts, crashes, and near misses on highways during the Feb. 21 winter storm.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 