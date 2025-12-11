Body of man missing since 2019 found near St. Cloud

The Brief Law enforcement found the body of a man missing since June 2019 in Minden Township, just east of St. Cloud. The man is identified as Timothy Scott Strand, who was reported missing from Cokato in Wright County. Authorities have not yet determined the man's official cause of death.



The remains of a man who was missing for more than six years have been recovered by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said they were led to human remains that were discovered on a wooded property in the 1500 block of East St. German Street in Minden Township, just east of St. Cloud, on Nov. 19, 2025.

Those remains were identified as Timothy Scott Strand, 69, of Cokato, Minnesota.

Strand was last seen on May 8, 2019.

Dig deeper:

In April, the Wright County Sheriff put out an alert, stating the BCA had received a tip that Strand had been living in shelters in the St. Cloud area. The sheriff said they checked around the shelters but were unable to find Strand. However, they learned he may be living in encampments in the St. Cloud area.

What we don't know:

Authorities say they have not yet determined Strand's official cause of death.