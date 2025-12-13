13-year-old student arrested in Moorhead for bringing 1.5k fentanyl pills to school

article

The Brief A Horizon Middle School student was detained for possessing suspected fentanyl pills. Approximately 1,500 pills were found, believed to be fentanyl-laced counterfeit M30 pills. The 13-year-old was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.



A middle school student in Moorhead was found with a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills.

13-year-old caught with fentanyl pills

What we know:

According to Moorhead police, a Horizon Middle School student told staff there was another student who had a large amount of blue pills.

The student with the pills was detained by the school's resource officer without incident, police say.

About 1,500 pills were allegedly in the student's possession. The 13-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and taken to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

The pills have been sent for lab testing, but based on field-testing and appearance, police believe the pills are fentanyl-laced counterfeit M30 pills.

What they're saying:

Moorhead Police Chief Chris Helmick said, "We commend the students who came forward — your actions helped protect others. This remains an active investigation, and we will continue working closely with Moorhead Area Public Schools to strengthen safety protocols and ensure a secure learning environment for all students and staff."

What we don't know:

It is not known when or if the student will be charged.