Walz will take 'incredibly aggressive executive actions' on gun control

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Walz said he will take "incredibly aggressive executive actions" on gun control legislation. The governor referenced the families of children who survived the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting as the reason for action on gun control. The comments were made during a news conference that saw the governor announcing a new fraud prevention initiative.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will take "incredibly aggressive executive actions" on gun control legislation in response to the "stonewalling" on the issue.

Minnesota Gov. Walz plans gun control legislation

What they're saying:

"I'll be rolling out a series of incredibly aggressive executive actions because [of] the stonewalling, and the ability to deal with this," Gov. Walz said while speaking to reporters during a news conference on Friday. "78% of people in the suburbs support an assault weapons ban and a ban on high-capacity magazines. 60% of people strongly support it across the state, 18% do not. Those 18 are apparently Republican legislators and leaders who are here at the Capitol. Minnesotans are dying, literally, for us to do more around gun violence prevention."

The comments were made during a news conference about a new anti-fraud initiative launched in the state.

The governor then referenced the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting in August, which led to two children being killed and 29 people being injured by gunfire.

"And this one breaks my heart," the governor said. "With those families from Annunciation, because this is that day for them. It is, they are still in that moment."

What we don't know:

Details on what specific actions the governor plans to take have not been shared.

Gun violence in Minnesota

The backstory:

In the aftermath of the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting, there were multiple calls for the Minnesota Legislature to convene a special session on gun control.

State leaders also called for a ban on assault rifles and high-powered magazines, but a special session was never called.

Some lawmakers proposed stricter gun storage laws, a crackdown on "ghost guns," restricting binary triggers and funding for a state Officer of Gun Violence Prevention.

But at the top of the list is the proposed assault weapons and high-capacity magazine ban, which is what the Annunciation parents who spoke said was most urgent.

"What happened on Aug. 27 cannot be erased," said Brock Safe, whose daughter survived the shooting. "This must serve as a catalyst for meaningful change. We cannot continue to live in a society where a deeply troubled individual can walk into a gun store and legally buy assault style weapons."