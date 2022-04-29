Highway 55 construction in southeast metro begins

A months-long construction project on Highway 55 in the southeast metro area will begin Friday evening.

Crews will be repairing bridges and restoring the pavement between Bloomington Road in Minneapolis and Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights until mid-June.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 55 between Highway 5 and Mendota Heights Road have been closed for pavement repairs as of Friday morning and will remain closed until 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Hwy. 55 in Inver Grove Heights between Mendota Heights Road and Argenta Trail will close in both directions. The roads are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Part of the construction project will close Interstate 35E in both directions between Highway 77 near Apple Valley and Interstate 494 in Mendota Heights. Crews will remove the Hwy. 55 bridge deck over the interstate starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.