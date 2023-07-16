High-rise fire in Minneapolis public housing apartment injures woman, displaces residents

article

A woman was left with serious burn injuries on her leg following a fire at a high-rise public housing building on Central Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to an alarm at Minneapolis Public Housing's Parker Skyview complex at 1815 Central Ave. NE around 3:12 a.m., according to a press release from the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find the building's fire sprinkler system had already extinguished a fire on the 25th floor in apartment unit 2503, but they found a woman who lived there lying in the hallway with severe leg burns, the release said.

Firefighters rendered first aid and then took her to a local hospital for further treatment. She is currently in serious condition, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters ensured no fire had spread to other units and assisted in ventilating smoke from the building. Some residents on the 24th and 25th floors were temporarily displaced from their homes due to water from the sprinkler system. The water was cleaned up by the firefighters with help from the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.