'He's fighting': Boy, 10, shot in Minneapolis remains in coma

article

Prayers are continuing to pour in for a 10-year-old boy after a shooting in north Minneapolis.

"He’s fighting, he’s definitely fighting," said Sharrie Jennings, the boy’s grandmother. "What doctors said they wouldn’t, he said we could. He is fighting."

Jennings clutched a Bible outside North Memorial Health Hospital, sending up prayers for her young grandson, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr.

Ladavionne’s loved ones told FOX 9 the child was shot in the head on Friday afternoon while riding in a vehicle with his parents near the Minneapolis intersection of 35th and Morgan Avenue North.

"My grandson should be playing at home, playing his game," said Jennings. "He wasn’t a bad kid, he was not a disrespectful kid. He was a kid that went to school, he was a kid that listened. He was a kid who had parents that loved him. This is their only child. They shouldn’t have to go through this. We shouldn’t have to go through this. This is hurtful."

Advertisement

Ladavionne’s family has gathered outside the hospital every day at noon since the shooting, holding vigil and praying for a miracle. The boy’s room several floors up is marked with a yellow placard reading "Get well soon, Junior."

Jennings told FOX 9 initially doctors didn’t believe the boy would survive his injuries when he was rushed into emergency surgery on his brain, but the youngster has not stopped fighting. Several days later, Ladavionne remains in a coma.

His loved ones say they are so grateful for the community’s embrace, including a fundraising page that has now topped $10,000.

"So whoever did it, whoever did it, I hope they catch you and you get what’s coming to you," said Jennings. "You put a lot of pain and hurt on our family. You did wrong. I hope your wrong gets you caught up. You was wrong. You shouldn’t do that to my grandson. I’m mad. I’m angry."