Hermantown house explosion leaves 2 dead

The Brief A house explosion in Hermantown Saturday night left two people dead. The house is likely a total loss, and multiple fire departments responded to contain the blaze. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, and caused residents in the area to evacuate.



Hermantown house explosion

What we know:

The Hermantown Fire Department, along with more than a dozen other agencies, responded to the incident at about 6:21 p.m. on the 5000 block of Jennifer Circle. Authorities say the fire was contained to a single six-unit building, but adjacent buildings suffered damage.

Two women killed

The backstory:

The explosion led to an evacuation notice for Green Acres residents, with shelter provided at Hermantown's City Hall. Authorities say two residents, 89-year-old Gayle Nelson and 88-yuear-old Joan Wisneski, died in the house explosion.

Investigation and aftermath

What's next:

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion and the subsequent fire. The majority of Green Acres residents were able to return home around midnight.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and further details are awaited.