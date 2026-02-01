Hermantown house explosion leaves 2 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say two people are dead after a house explosion in Hermantown Saturday night, and the residence is likely a total loss.
What we know:
The Hermantown Fire Department, along with more than a dozen other agencies, responded to the incident at about 6:21 p.m. on the 5000 block of Jennifer Circle. Authorities say the fire was contained to a single six-unit building, but adjacent buildings suffered damage.
Two women killed
The backstory:
The explosion led to an evacuation notice for Green Acres residents, with shelter provided at Hermantown's City Hall. Authorities say two residents, 89-year-old Gayle Nelson and 88-yuear-old Joan Wisneski, died in the house explosion.
Investigation and aftermath
What's next:
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion and the subsequent fire. The majority of Green Acres residents were able to return home around midnight.
What we don't know:
The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and further details are awaited.
The Source: Information from the Hermantown Police Department, and Hermantown Fire Department on Facebook.