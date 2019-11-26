Here's how you can help remove snow from TCF Bank Stadium this weekend for $14 an hour

article

After the snow falls this weekend, TCF Bank Stadium needs your help to get it all out before Saturday’s big game.

Marsden Stadiums, who contracts with the University of Minnesota for janitorial services for the stadium, put out a call for short-term employees Tuesday.

Anyone 18 and older can register in person at TCF Bank Stadium Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to earn $14 an hour shoveling out the field before Saturday’s matchup.

Potential shovelers must register in person at those designated times and bring two forms of ID to register.

Marsden needs workers for the following shifts this weekend: