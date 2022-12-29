Here are the most popular pet names in Minneapolis in 2022

article

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control has revealed the most popular dog and cat names for pets licensed in Minneapolis in 2022.

The name Luna topped the list for dogs and cats this year, according to end-of-year data the department released on Thursday. Roughly 11,000 dogs and cats were licensed in the city in 2022.

The most popular dog names:

Luna Bella Charlie Lucy Max

The most popular cat names:

Luna Milo Oliver Oscar Chloe

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control also noted it "shattered" its record of animal adoptions in 2022, with 840 animal adoptions this year. That's a 14% increase over 2019, which was the previous record year. Of the animals adopted this year, 475 were cats, 340 were dogs, 14 were birds and 11 were "other animals."