Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
A newborn baby. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022. 

More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose.

Top 10 boy names at M Health Fairview in 2022: 

  1. Theodore 
  2. Henry 
  3. Oliver 
  4. Jack 
  5. Leo 
  6. James 
  7. William 
  8. Levi 
  9. Liam 
  10. Benjamin 

Top 10 girl names at M Health Fairview in 2022: 

  1. Charlotte 
  2. Olivia 
  3. Evelyn 
  4. Harper 
  5. Eleanor 
  6. Isla 
  7. Emma 
  8. Nora 
  9. Amelia 
  10. Ava 

