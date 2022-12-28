Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022.
More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose.
Top 10 boy names at M Health Fairview in 2022:
- Theodore
- Henry
- Oliver
- Jack
- Leo
- James
- William
- Levi
- Liam
- Benjamin
Top 10 girl names at M Health Fairview in 2022:
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Evelyn
- Harper
- Eleanor
- Isla
- Emma
- Nora
- Amelia
- Ava