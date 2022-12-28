Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview

article

M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022.

More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose.

Top 10 boy names at M Health Fairview in 2022:

Theodore Henry Oliver Jack Leo James William Levi Liam Benjamin

Top 10 girl names at M Health Fairview in 2022: