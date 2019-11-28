Hepatitis A case linked to blackberries reported in Minnesota

article

State health officials have reported the first case of Hepatitis A in Minnesota linked to blackberries.

The blackberries were sold at Fresh Thyme stores in September. The berries came from a distribution center that ships to 11 states, including Minnesota. The FDA says you should not eat blackberries if they were purchased from Fresh Thyme between September 9 and September 30.

Hepatitis A affects the liver and has sickened at least 14 people across five states.

Nebraska reported 7 cases, Wisconsin 3 and Indiana 2 cases. Michigan and Minnesota each reported one case.

The Minnesota patient was hospitalized and has since recovered.

A statement from Fresh Thyme reads in part, "At this time, there is no reason to believe that any of the product was contaminated via handling in our stores."

The retailer is also working closely with the FDA and CDC to identify suppliers and isolate the source of this contamination.