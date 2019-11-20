FDA warns of hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to Fresh Thyme blackberries

article

Health officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to blackberries sold at Fresh Thyme stores, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Patients reported eating fresh conventional non-organic blackberries from Fresh Thyme stores in Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana.

The berries came from a distribution center that ships to 11 states, including Minnesota.

The FDA says you should not eat blackberries if they were purchased from Fresh Thyme between September 9 and September 30.

A statement from Fresh Thyme reads in part, "At this time, there is no reason to believe that any of the product was contaminated via handling in our stores."

The retailer is also working closely with the FDA and CDC to identify suppliers and isolate the source of this contamination.

