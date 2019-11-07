Henry Sibley High School offering grief counseling after shooting death of football captain

Henry Sibley High School is offering services to its students and staff Thursday to help the school process the shooting death of a 17-year-old football captain.

Henry Sibley Principal Ron Monson said Da'Qwan Jones-Morris was known as an, "amazing young man," with an "infectious personality." Monson said Jones-Morris was known both for his sense of humor and for his abilities as a teammate.

"The loss of Da'Qwan will leave a void in the school and in the lives of those that knew him," Monson said to reporters Thursday.

Monson said Henry Sibley students and staff are processing their grief Thursday. The school has counselors and staff on hand to provide help and support to anyone who needs it.

"On behalf of the Henry Sibley staff, students and community, we just want to extend our condolences and sympathies to Da'Qwan's family. This tragedy will be deeply felt by staff and students at Henry Sibley High School now and for a long time," Monson added.

Thursday, Jones-Morris' mother released this statement:

Dear Family and Friends,It's with great sadness that the we share the tragic and sudden loss of our beloved son Da'Qwan Jones-Morris.Da'Qwan was funny, outgoing, and well liked by all who knew him. As a senior at Henry Sibley High School, he served as co-captain of the football team and key member of the basketball team. Da'Qwan was known for his love of music, technology, sports, and a favorite babysitter for many children. His sweet smile could light up a room. The weekend prior to his death, Da’Qwan’s senior pictures captured his joyful spirit, playfulness, and vitality. He was actively planning on attending a Minnesota college upon graduating. Da’Qwan’s death is still such a shock, we are just beginning to experience the depth of our pain, grief and loss – as family, friends, classmates, and all in our broader community. If you would like to support the family at this time, please consider sharing a financial donation in his honor, to assist with funeral and related costs, including moving costs for the family, during this time of grief and honoring of Da’Qwan’s many contributions to all of us throughout his joyful life.