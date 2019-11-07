2 teens in custody after shooting death of 17-year-old football player in St. Paul

Two teenagers are in custody on suspicion of murder after the shooting death of a 17-year-old Henry Sibley High School student Wednesday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy are in custody at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police also identified the victim as Da’Qwan Tremayne Jones-Morris of St. Paul. Jones-Morris’ family said he was a captain of the Henry Sibley High School Football team this fall.

According to St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders, officers first responded to the home around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jones-Morris with an upper body gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Several other people were inside the home when the shooting happened. At least two people were brought in to the police department for questioning.

Sources told FOX 9 two people were playing with a gun when it accidentally went off. Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The family released the following statement Wednesday night: '“Da’Qwan was a humble young man, with a heart of gold. He had a passion for football, he absolutely loved FortNite, and he loved to eat... a lot. He was loved by everyone, so this is definitely hard to digest, but we are grateful for all of the prayers, calls and condolences.”

This marks the 28th homicide in St. Paul this year. There have been 145 people shot in the city this year. Last year at the end of November, there were 135 shot.

The investigation into Jones-Morris' death is ongoing.