Hennepin County Medical Examiner asks for help identifying young woman who died

article

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who died recently.

The unidentified woman, who died at the North Memorial Health Hospital under undisclosed circumstances earlier this week, is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 20, officials say. She was white, 5-feet-5-inches tall, and about 129 pounds.

Officials say she had a tattoo on her upper right leg that read: "Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive."

She was wearing a necklace with a Leo Zodiac symbol pendant and a blue-beaded bracelet.

Advertisement

The medical examiner's office says the woman also had piercings in her earlobes and one in her right nostril with no jewelry.