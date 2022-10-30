Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash

A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 4 in St. Croix. The Wisconsin State Patrol said they responded to a report of a Toyota Corolla driver going the wrong way and ultimately hitting a Rav4. All westbound lanes of traffic were blocked.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered the Rav4 driver, a 54-year-old man from Robbinsdale, had died. Five others were injured, including the corolla driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota.

The 31-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement did not provide information about the four others who were injured or which car they were in.

During the investigation, a trooper noticed "signs of impairment" in the 31-year-old driver. After a field sobriety test, troopers determined the woman driving the corolla was "operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated," the press release reads.

Troopers say the woman was arrested and taken to the hospital for blood testing before being transported to the St. Croix Jail.

The driver has not been officially charged. The crash remains under investigation.