Hennepin Ave fire closes businesses Tuesday evening

A fire along Hennepin Avenue in Uptown affected multiple businesses Tuesday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at approximately 8:33 p.m. fire crews responded to a commercial business located at 2402 East Hennepin Avenue., at the This, That and the Other store location.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke showing from the first floor throughout several businesses, including Subway. All employees were safely evacuated from all businesses. No injuries were reported.

The Minnesota Department of Health was called to evaluate Subway due to the heavy smoke that spread throughout the business from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.