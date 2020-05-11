Health officials to parents: Keep children up to date on vaccinations, doctor's visits during pandemic

Minnesota health officials are urging families to keep children up to date on vaccinations and pediatric doctor appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kris Ehresmann, of the Minnesota Department of Health, said a recent CDC study showed a decline in recommended pediatric vaccines nationwide, so she stressed the importance of maintaining those vaccination schedules at a news conference Monday.

Even as families deal with the numerous aspects of COVID-19, Ehresmann said “we want to make sure they are keeping children up to date with their vaccinations and their well-child visits.”

Currently, the state is continuing to look for ways to relax social distancing requirements, which makes it even more important for children to be vaccinated for diseases like the measles.