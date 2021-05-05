Head-on crash in northern Minnesota leaves Bemidji woman dead, Roseville man seriously injured

One driver was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on crash in northern Minnesota early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Highway 371 in rural Cass County, according to the State Patrol. A 2016 Ford F150 and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling in opposite directions collided head on at the intersection with Oak Point Road North. The truck rolled, coming to rest on its roof, while the car came to rest in the west ditch.

The driver of the car, identified as 23-year-old Darlene Johnson of Bemidji, died in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the truck, a 24-year-old Roseville man, was taken to a hospital in West Fargo with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was under the influence of alcohol. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.