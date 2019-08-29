Hay bale fire on flatbed semi causes crash in Kandiyohi Co.

article

A hay bale crashed into the cab of a semi-truck after falling of the bed of another semi where several bales had caught fire Wednesday night.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reported the crash Thursday morning that occurred on 152nd Avenue Northeast in Irving Township, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, a 65-year-old driver from Hector was driving the hay bales when a fire started on the flatbed trailer.

One of the hay bales fell off the flatbed and struck a semi heading the other direction driven by a 46-year-old Atwater man.

Down the road, the driver of the flatbed on fire noticed it and slowed his truck down. Several of the hay bales began to burn on the trailer and on the roadway.

A local farmer used his front-end loader to push the flaming bales off the semi so fire crews could put it out and mitigate damage.