Harris-Walz merch: Camo hat sells out; Walz bobblehead available for preorder

A camouflaged Harris-Walz 2024 campaign hat with orange print is completely sold out following the product's launch on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Walz is getting his own bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The camo hat is a hit

The Harris-Walz camouflage hat has been a hit. It is sold on the campaign website for $40, and reportedly raised about $1 million for the Harris campaign, FOX News reports.

The initial inventory of 3,000 hats was sold out within a half hour, FOX News said. Preorders for the hat are available on the campaign's website.

The camouflage pattern is often associated with hunting and other rural, outdoor activities. Gov. Walz has showcased hunting and fishing abilities in the past. Gov. Walz has touted responsible gun usage and signed a firearm bill this year that increases penalties for people who "straw purchase" guns for someone ineligible to own one.

The Harris-Walz hat has been compared to Chappell Roan's "Midwest Princess" hat, which is available as tour merch. The likeness has led some people to call Walz a "Midwest Princess" on social media, while others on the internet have made jokes that the Harris-Walz hat is the only hat that can connect hunters (who often wear camo) and Gen-Z (many of whom are fans of Roan).

Walz bobblehead being released

A rendering of the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz bobbleheads from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum )

Other Walz-related merchandise includes a Walz bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. The bobbleheads are currently available for preorder and are expected to ship by December of this year, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said in a press release.

Bobbleheads of Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance are also available for preorder.

Background

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was selected as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 election on Tuesday.

He has since joined her on the campaign trail at events in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. The campaign will host an event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday.