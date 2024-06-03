Gov. Walz to sign straw purchase firearm legislation to increase criminal penalties

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will hold a ceremonial signing on Monday morning for legislation to increase criminal penalties for firearm straw purchases.

The ceremonial bill signing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., which can be watched in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube page.

The event will include local St. Paul leaders and law enforcement, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Eagan Police Chief Roger New, St. Paul Assistant Chief Paul Ford, Sen. Heather Gustafson, and Rep. Kaela Berg, to highlight the legislation that increases the criminal penalties for those who straw purchase firearms.

Straw purchasing is when an individual buys a firearm for someone else who is not allowed to have it. A recent case involves the girlfriend of Shannon Gooden, the man accused of shooting and killing three Burnsville first responders in February, in which she was indicted for allegedly straw purchasing five firearms.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.