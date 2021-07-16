Hamline University requiring COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff

Hamline University will require students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the fall semester, according to university officials.

The COVID-19 vaccination series must be completed by Aug. 15. The university will allow for exemptions or extensions. In a statement, Hamline University President Fayneese Miller said requiring the vaccine will allow "for greater flexibility in campus life."

In order to increase access, the university will hold free on-campus vaccination clinics on the following dates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone aged 12 or older:

Monday, July 19

Monday, Aug. 9

Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinics.

Hamline University joins a short list of Minnesota colleges requiring the COVID-19 vaccination. Many universities, including the University of Minnesota, are strongly encouraging vaccination against the virus, but are not mandating it.