Hamline University requiring COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff

By FOX 9 Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hamline University will require students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the fall semester, according to university officials.

The COVID-19 vaccination series must be completed by Aug. 15. The university will allow for exemptions or extensions. In a statement, Hamline University President Fayneese Miller said requiring the vaccine will allow "for greater flexibility in campus life."

In order to increase access, the university will hold free on-campus vaccination clinics on the following dates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone aged 12 or older:

  • Monday, July 19
  • Monday, Aug. 9
  • Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinics.

Hamline University joins a short list of Minnesota colleges requiring the COVID-19 vaccination. Many universities, including the University of Minnesota, are strongly encouraging vaccination against the virus, but are not mandating it.