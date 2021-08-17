Group makes headway on effort to build memorial for Barway Collins

article

Community members are moving forward with efforts to build a memorial to Barway Collins, a Crystal boy who went missing and was found dead six years ago.

During that time, the community gathered at Becker Park to help search for him. Tragically, police later found his body and his father admitted to killing him.

Now, thanks to a GoFundMe campaign, a group is making headway in building a memorial to Barway at Becker Park.

Organizer Jeff Kolb said they’ve exceeded their goal and have raised $20,000. They’ve also contracted with an artist to make the statue.

"They actually design it on a computer, so we get to see the 3D model and then we can tweak it on a computer…they make a wax version of it, and then they cast the statue. So that's all going to happen in the next few months here, and then we're hoping for about a year from now to be able to unveil the statue formally," Kolb explained.

The designated area of Becker Park is now home to a beautiful playground with a splash pad and gathering place for families. Kolb said it was the natural place for a memorial to Barway.

"It's fun to hear everybody's stories on the way they were moved to donate to this particular cause. A lot of people followed the story in the news, they think about Barway a lot, and this gives people a place to kind of go and pay their respects to somebody who maybe they didn't know personally, but the story touched them," Kolb said

There is one more fundraising event coming up on Sept. 2 from 4-10 p.m. at the Pocket Square Cocktail Lounge in New Hope.

All the money left over from the memorial fund will go to scholarships in Barway’s name at the Crystal Parks and Recreation Department.