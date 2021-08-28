Greenwood Fire in Superior National Forest goes from zero to 14% contained

article

The Greenwood Fire burning in the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota did not grow at all in the last 24 hours and is now 14% contained, according to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service.

The Forest Service said crews took advantage of Friday’s cooler conditions, higher humidity and light rain to improve fire lines in the west and north parts of the fire to keep it at 25,991 acres.

Saturday’s priority is to hold the containment lines and prepare future defense operations along Highway 1 and along Stony River Grade Road to protect the community of Isabella and structures within the road corridor. To date, the fire has destroyed 14 cabins or homes and 57 outbuildings.

With the fire now at least partially contained, some evacuation orders are being lifted.

Today’s priority is to patrol, hold the containment lines, mop-up, and remove snags that could ignite or fall across the fireline. Prep work to hold the fire and future defensive firing operations will continue along Hwy. 1 and along the Stony River Grade Road to protect the community of Isabella and individual structures within the road corridor.

The Greenwood Fire, which was started by lightning, was first detected on Aug. 15 around 3 p.m. near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella. The fire is generally located between Greenwood Lake and the intersections of Highways 1 and 2.

Additional fires in Superior National Forest, Boundary Waters

Firefighters are also on the ground for the John Ek and Whelp firs, which are estimated to be around 1,563 acres and 50 acres respectively. The fires have seen little growth due to recent weather.

Authorities believe lightning cause both fires, which are each located in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Camping closures

Dispersed and backcountry camping outside of developed campgrounds is prohibited in the Superior National Forest until further notice. All campsites on the Superior Hiking Trail are also closed, although day use is allowed.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced starting Monday, dispersed camping in state forests and backcountry camping in state parks will be closed the northern portion of St. Louis County, and all of Lake, Cook, and Koochiching counties. This excludes four designated backcountry sites at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park.

The BWCAW is closed to all overnight and day use due to fire activity and limited personnel. The closure includes all lands, waters, trails portages, campsites, canoe routes and entry points.

The Forest Service has canceled all permits through Sept. 3, although the closure may be modified or extended.

Air quality alert in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday

An air quality alert remains in effect until 9 a.m. on Sunday for St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca, Koochiching, and Lake Counties. The affected area includes Ely, Virginia, Hibbing, International Falls, Grand Rapids, Hoyt Lakes, Babbitt, Isabella and the tribal Nations of Leech Lake and Red Lake.

An air quality alert is in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday for parts of the Arrowhead region. (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency / FOX 9)

Fine particle levels may reach the Red Air Quality Index category, a level that is considered unhealthy for everyone. Red AQI conditions may occur Friday and Saturday in areas downwind and in closer proximity to the fire, according to the MPCA.