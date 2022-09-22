Gov. Walz to discuss Minnesota's 'increased public safety presence'

Gov. Tim Walz and state law enforcement officials will discuss "ongoing, increased public safety presence" in a news conference at 9:45 a.m. Watch it live in the player above.

According to a news release, the governor will be joined by Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans, Interim Metro Transit Police Chief Richard Gates, Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Col. Shelly Schrofer.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.