Burnsville shooting: Suspect's girlfriend bought guns for him, DOJ says

United States Attorney Andrew Luger and state law enforcement officials will provide an update on the deadly shooting that killed three Burnsville first responders in February. They are announcing straw purchasing charges in the case.

Police were called to a home at 12605 33rd Ave. in Burnsville at around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 18 on a report of a sexual assault allegation, at which point Shannon Gooden barricaded himself inside the home. He ended up opening fire on police, killing Burnsville Police Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth before killing himself. Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the shooting.

Federal authorities have indicted Gooden's girlfriend, Ashley Anne Dyrdahl, with five counts of straw purchasing, one count of conspiracy, and five counts of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Authorities allege Dyrdahl bought five firearms for Gooden, including the two AR-15s that were used in the fatal shooting on Feb. 18.

Officials are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on the case. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the following will be in attendance: U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, BCA Superintendent Andrew Evans, ATF Special Agent in Charge Travis Riddle, Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena, Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann, and Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz.

