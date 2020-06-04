Gov. Walz sends National Guard to Minnesota-North Dakota border, citing credible threats during protests

article

Gov. Tim Walz is sending Minnesota National Guard troops to the Minnesota-North Dakota border, saying there have been “credible threats of violent activities" during planned demonstrations in North Dakota over the death of George Floyd.

Walz signed an executive order late Wednesday night activating the National Guard to protect Clay County, which lies just across the border from Fargo. Local law enforcement authorities requested assistance from the National Guard to help provide security and preserve public safety, Walz said.

Walz did not say how many troops would be deployed to Clay County.

“The Minnesota National Guard stands ready to provide protection for all Minnesotans,” Walz said in a statement. “While Minnesotans turn their attention to rebuilding our communities and reexamining racial inequities in the wake of George Floyd’s death, our administration is committed to providing protection for our neighborhoods, businesses, and families in order for those meaningful conversations to happen.”

The National Guard Adjutant General will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment and facilities as needed, Walz said.

Walz fully mobilized the National Guard over the weekend in response to violent protests in the Twin Cities metro over Floyd's death.