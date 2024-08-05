Gov. Walz running mate decision expected soon from VP Harris

Nationwide this week, all eyes are on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, after reports that Vice President Kamala Harris’ search for a 2024 running mate has narrowed down to Walz and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.



"This is a really important point for him in his career," Hamline University Professor David Schultz told FOX 9. "If we were to go back several months ago, Tim Walz had almost no national prominence. It’s really in the last two or three months that his star has really started to shine fairly brightly… I suspect he’s in a very good position of going off to Washington, if he wants, in terms of Secretary of Labor, Secretary of Education, Veteran Affairs."

In stark contrast, across the aisle, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer criticized Walz at a Trump Rally in late July.

"If they do that, good for them. Tim‘s been trying to turn this state into Kamala Harris’ failed California for the last six years. He has no business, he’s an empty suit, shouldn’t be in that office. We’ll see how it goes, but if they pick him, it won’t matter. It’s going to be the policies of the Trump Vance ticket versus the failed policies of Kamala Harris," Emmer said.

Harris has already reportedly notified her selection, who accepted the opportunity.

On Monday, Senator Tina Smith weighed in, saying, "The vice president has a hugely important decision in front of her. I think Governor Walz has done a terrific job over the last many weeks really showing Americans what a great vice president he would be. We’ll see what vice president Harris decides, but it’s an exciting thing for Minnesotans, and I think we’re excited about the possibilities."