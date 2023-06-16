Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor St. Paul fire captain Chris Parsons

Honoring the life of St. Paul Fire Captain Christopher Parsons, who died on June 15, Governor Tim Walz has directed all United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

"Fire Captain Parsons was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues," reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. "With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Christopher Parsons for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community."

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags as well, according to an announcement.