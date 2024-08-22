Gov. Walz offers Sweet Martha’s Cookies to DNC delegates for support

Since becoming the nomination to be Kamala Harris’ vice president, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz became a favorite in the Democratic Party – and in return he shared a Minnesota State Fair favorite with delegates at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

‘Thank you’ treats

Making a surprise appearance at the DNC Minnesota delegation breakfast, after officially accepting the vice presidential nominee and giving a speech the night prior, Gov. Walz offered those in attendance Sweet Martha's Cookies as a ‘thank you’ to delegates for their support throughout the process.

"All those that are here – DFL party members, and those who have contributed over the years – you’ve heard me say this for many years: You don’t become [vice president as] a 40-something public school teacher with no political experience, and no money, without a whole lot of people who take you to the dance," Walz said on Thursday. "The eyes of the world are on us this day, because it’s the day the Minnesota State Fair opens up."

The Great Minnesota Get-Together officially opened its gates on Aug. 22, and will run through Sept. 2.



As per usual, a long list of new foods and beverages will be offered this year to those who choose to attend.

A half-dozen new vendors have also been added to this year’s event, in addition to a wide range of Grandstand performances.

Looking ahead

Along the campaign trail, Gov. Walz has agreed to debate Senator J.D. Vance, the republican candidate, in a vice presidential debate on Oct. 1.