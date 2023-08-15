Sweet Martha's to launch new merchandise, exclusive The Black Keys T-Shirt

article

Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar announced new merchandise ahead of the Minnesota State Fair, including an exclusive T-shirt for the opening night of the Grandstand concert series.

The popular cookie vendor announced their collaboration with The Black Keys for an exclusive T-shirt only available on Aug. 24, inside the Grandstand at the merchandise booth. There will be 250 shirts available, according to the press release.

"The response we’ve received for our merchandise has been amazing," said Martha Rossini, co-founder of Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar. "To show our appreciation for the support we’ve received and our love of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, we wanted to offer something extra special for our customers and fans of The Black Keys by offering a T-shirt that is only available for one night at the Fair."

In addition to the exclusive T-shirt, Sweet Martha’s will have new merchandise featuring their signature logo for sale on their website beginning on Thursday, Aug. 17. A portion of all proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization Friends of the St. Paul Public Library.

This will be Sweet Martha’s third year selling merchandise and the second time the cookie company created an exclusive T-Shirt with a band.