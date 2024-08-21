Gov. Tim Walz to accept VP nomination at DNC Wednesday: How to watch

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to accept his vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

How to watch

Walz is expected to speak on Wednesday evening. You can watch his full speech on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL and stream it live in the player above.

What will Walz say?

Walz is expected to officially accept his vice presidential nomination during Wednesday's speech. He'll also focus on defending American freedoms — the theme for the evening will be "A Fight for Our Freedoms."

During the evening, Walz is expected to highlight the values he learned growing up in Nebraska, as well as his time in the National Guard, as a teacher, football coach, Cogressman and governor of Minnesota. Walz will also lay out what Vice President Kamala Harris will do for working families if she's elected president.

Harris’s long-standing dedication to defending individual rights will be featured, along with Walz’s support for working families and fundamental freedoms. Harris and Walz have been championing women's rights, especially on key issues like reproductive rights.

Walz has energized crowds on his campaign stops in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan with the story of his daughter's birth, which has been made possible through fertility treatments. Walz has stated he and his wife, Gwen Walz, used in vitro fertilization (IVF) but Gwen Walz clarified this week they used Intrauterine insemination (IUI) to have their daughter Hope. IVF has been under attack from anti-reproductive rights advocates and those seeking to ban abortions.

In addition to Walz's speech, videos will be played highlighting Walz's National Guard service and his time as a teacher.

Who else is speaking?

The third night of the DNC will also feature speeches from former President Bill Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.