Gov. Walz launches week-long homemade mask drive across Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan launched a week-long statewide homemade mask drive to encourage Minnesotans to donate masks for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Governor's Office, on Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minnesotans can deliver homemade masks to their local fire department. Fire departments will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear.

“Those working in congregate living facilities are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Walz said in a release. “While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community.”

Face mask design patterns and instructions can be found online by clicking here.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer.

