Gov. Walz expected to modify Minnesota's stay-at-home order, extend peacetime emergency in 6 p.m. speech

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will deliver a live broadcast speech at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19. We expect him to announce an extension to the peacetime emergency and some modifications to Minnesota's stay-at-home order. The Gov. Walz address will be broadcast live on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live and the FOX 9 News App.

The peacetime emergency is currently set to expire Wednesday. By law, the governor has to extend his emergency declaration every 30 days to have the authority to close businesses, order people to shelter at home, and carry out dozens of other executive orders he's signed over the past two months. Lawmakers would have to formally vote to end the emergency, which is unlikely with a divided state Legislature.

Gov. Walz has not announced his plans on his most controversial executive action, the stay-home order, which is currently scheduled to expire Sunday night.

Wednesday morning, Walz will speak with leaders in the state's arts community and participate in an NGA governors call.

TIMELINE OF MINNESOTA's COVID-19 RESPONSE

March 6: MDH confirms first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota

Advertisement

March 11: World Health Organization declares outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic

March 13: Gov. Walz declares peacetime state of emergency, recommending all large gathering be canceled or postponed

March 15: MDH confirms first COVID-19 cases caused by community spread

March 17: Gov. Walz orders dine-in restaurants, bars, hair salons and other public attractions to close

March 18: All public schools in Minnesota close

March 27: Stay-at-home order goes into effect, set to expire on April 10

April 8: Gov. Walz extends stay-at-home order until May 4

April 13: Gov. Walz extends peacetime emergency through May 13

April 24: Gov. Walz closes schools for remainder of academic year

April 27: Some non-essential industrial and manufacturing businesses allowed to reopen

April 30: Gov. Walz extends stay-at-home order until May 18