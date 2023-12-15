Gov. Tim Walz beloved cat, Afton, still missing nearly 4 months later

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his family's cat Afton, who has been missing since the summer, has still not returned home.

Walz tweeted about Afton's disappearance in August, asking for neighbors to keep an eye out for the orange tabby cat. However, nearly four months later, Walz said the beloved cat is still missing.

"I’m sad to share that we haven’t found Afton yet," Walz tweeted Friday. "My family is immensely grateful to all the Minnesotans who’ve helped us look for him. We’ve appreciated every post, phone call, and email from concerned neighbors."

This isn't the first time Afton has gone missing. Walz posted on Facebook in March 2018 that Afton was missing for about 10 days before his daughter heard a meow and noticed their orange tabby cat peeking out of a window in their neighbor’s garage.

Walz did not say if Afton is typically an outdoor cat, but he remains hopeful the orange tabby will turn up.

"We’re still hoping Afton makes his way back home," he tweeted Friday.

The Walz family adopted Afton from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society in Mankato. His family describes him as a "cuddle bug" who loves food and affection. But he also has a mischievous side, according to the Animal Humane Society.