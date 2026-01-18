Gophers repeat titles in cheer and dance categories at UCA and UDA College Nationals

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (University of Minnesota) From: Supplied

The Brief The University of Minnesota Spirit Squad defended two national titles in Orlando, Fla. The Gophers secured first place in Cheer (D1A Small Coed Game Day) and Dance (D1A Pom). Goldy Gopher finished second in the national mascot competition.



The University of Minnesota Spirit Squad successfully defended two national championships this weekend at the 2026 UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando. The Gophers secured first-place finishes in both the Cheer (D1A Small Coed Game Day) and Dance (D1A Pom) categories.

Gophers' strong performance in Orlando

What we know:

The Gophers took first place in the Cheer (D1A Small Coed Game Day) and Dance (D1A Pom) categories. They also secured third place in both the D1A Jazz (Dance) and Small Coed D1A finals. The events took place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

The win marked back-to-back titles for the Gophers cheer squad – which won its first-ever national championship last year. The dance squad claimed its 24th title.

Goldy Gopher's improves

Dig deeper:

Goldy Gopher improved from a fourth-place finish last year to second place in the mascot division. Ohio State's Brutus Buckeye won the top spot, with Tennessee's Smokey coming in third.

Gophers 2026 UCA and UDA results

By the numbers:

Here is how the Gophers teams finished over the weekend:

Cheer

D1A Small Coed Game Day: National Champions:

1. Minnesota

2. Memphis

3. James Madison

D1A Small Coed Cheer:

1. Memphis

2. Purdue

3. Minnesota

Dance

D1A Pom:

1. Minnesota (The fourth-straight national title)

2. Texas Tech

3. Ohio State

D1A Jazz:

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Minnesota

D1A Mascot

Mascot Division

1. Ohio State (Brutus Buckeye)

2. Minnesota (Goldy Gopher)

3. Tennessee (Smokey)