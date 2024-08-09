Gophers Baseball Coach John Anderson: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

This week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell" features newly retired Gopher Head Baseball Coach John Anderson.



Anderson retired this year after 43 seasons with the Gophers and as the winningest coach in Big Ten history with 623 Big Ten wins.



One of Anderson’s top priorities was to help his players become good students and quality men. He prepared them for life as well as for the baseball diamond – witnessing great victories in both areas.

Anderson says he takes just as much pride in the many relationships built in those 43 years as he does the 23 players who went on to play professional baseball under his tutelage.

The Gophers won 11 regular season Big Ten titles and a conference-best 10 Big Ten Tournament titles during his tenure, not to mention 19 trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Anderson rounded out his career with 1,390 total victories and as the longest tenured coach in the history of Gopher Athletics.

Learn all about it, and more, on this week’s Unscripted.