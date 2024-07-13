GOP 2nd congressional candidate suspends campaign to work as Trump advisor in MN

article

Tayler Rahm, a GOP candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, announced he is suspending his campaign to work as a senior advisor for former President Donald Trump's campaign in Minnesota.

The StarTribune reports that Rahm's hire is effective immediately.

The seat is currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who has served in the position since 2019.

This development puts Joe Teirab, a former marine and federal prosecutor, as the next GOP candidate in line to run for the district.

Teirab's campaign shared the following statement on the news that Rahm was suspending his run:

"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Tayler Rahm for his selfless decision to step out of the race in order to help re-elect Donald J. Trump as President. Tayler is a strong conservative and a relentless fighter for the America First agenda. He ran a great campaign, and I can’t think of a better person to help mobilize grassroots conservatives across Minnesota. Together, we will unify and strengthen our party, retire extreme Democrat Angie Craig, and re-elect President Donald Trump with a resounding victory starting right here in Minnesota."