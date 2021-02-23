Girl, 6, dies in snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota
GOULD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A six-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the crash Monday at 3:17 p.m. at a home in Gould Township, which is near Federal Dam.
Officials learned a 35-year-old woman was driving a snowmobile, with the young girl as a passenger, in the yard of their home. The snowmobile hit a tree stump, which sent them down a steep embankment toward Leech Lake and crashed into a tree.
Responders tried to revive the six-year-old, but she died at the scene. Crews took the woman to a hospital in Bemidji for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.