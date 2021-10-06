George Floyd Memorial Foundation to honor legacy with week of service

To honor the legacy of George Floyd, who would have turned 48 next week, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will host a week devoted to volunteering and service.

George Floyd Volunteerism Week will go from Oct. 10-16, the foundation said in a news release. The foundation says they are seeking 100,000 volunteers to participate in "service including volunteering at a local food bank, helping people register to vote, donating blood, community cleanup projects and volunteering at animal shelters, among many others."

The foundation is encouraging those who want to participate in the volunteerism week to find opportunities in their own communities.

Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, started the George Floyd Memorial Foundation in August 2020 to help honor her brother’s legacy. George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.