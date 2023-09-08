Gas prices spike overnight in Minnesota and could climb even higher

Gas prices in Minnesota saw a sudden increase overnight, with some stations seeing prices jump by 40 cents a gallon. So, what’s causing the recent hike?

On Thursday, a Holiday gas station in Plymouth was selling gas at $3.79, but overnight, prices jumped to $4.09 per gallon. Other gas stations were even higher, with Bobby and Steve’s in Bloomington selling gas for $4.19 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy, a refinery outage may be to blame for the recent hike and predicts in the coming days, prices could reach anywhere from 50 cents to $1 per gallon higher than they are now. Minnesota is one of about seven Midwest states expected to be impacted by the price hike.

Drivers are already feeling the pinch of higher gas prices. "Yeah, they’re pretty high," said one driver.

"I usually don’t keep a close eye on it unless it jumps to a lot," added another driver

The average price for a gallon of gas in Minnesota is currently $3.67, which is still lower than the national average of $3.80 per gallon. However, the recent spike in prices is a reminder that gas prices can fluctuate quickly, and drivers should be prepared to pay more at the pump.

GasBuddy says the price spike should be short-lived and the switch to cheaper winter gas should be coming next week.