Twin Cities gas prices up nearly 50 cents in a week as oil prices spike

The Brief Oil prices are rising globally due to escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Gas prices in Minnesota have increased by nearly 48 cents in the past week. Diesel prices are also climbing, with national averages reaching $4.66 per gallon.



As the war against Iran continues to escalate, oil prices are spiking globally leading to higher gas prices in Minnesota and across the United States.

Oil price impacts global markets

The backstory:

A barrel of Brent Crude, the international standard, climbed to nearly $120 per barrel before dropping on Monday as the conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iran escalates, including multiple strikes targeting oil and gas infrastructure in the region.

At the same time, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq have reduced oil production amid the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway that carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply.

President Donald Trump addressed the rising costs on Sunday, writing on Truth Social: "Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!"

Average gas prices in Minnesota, across the US

By the numbers:

In the Twin Cities, gasoline prices have risen by 47.8 cents in the past week, averaging $3.34 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Nationwide, prices are up 51.1 cents during the same period, bringing the national average to $3.45 per gallon.

AAA reports the national average slightly higher at $3.47 per gallon. In Minnesota, drivers are paying about $3.25 per gallon, with metro prices slightly above that at $3.33 per gallon, according to AAA.

Diesel prices are also climbing with the national average at $4.66 per gallon, up 88 cents in a week. In Minnesota, diesel averages around $4.45 per gallon, an increase of 77 cents over the same timeframe, according to AAA’s website.

What they're saying:

"In just a week, consumers have seen gasoline prices surge at one of the fastest rates in years after oil prices spiked following U.S. strikes on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With additional attacks across the Middle East over the weekend pushing oil above $100 per barrel for the first time in years, fuel markets are now rapidly recalibrating to the risk of prolonged disruption to global supply flows. As a result, gasoline prices in many states could climb another 20 to 50 cents per gallon this week, with price-cycling markets potentially seeing increases as early as today."

The latest gas price updates can be found on the AAA and GasBuddy websites.