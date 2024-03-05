Galactic Pizza announces closure, ends era of delivery from superheroes

article

Galactic Pizza on Lyndale Avenue South, a long-time favorite for Minneapolis residents looking for pizza delivered by drivers dressed as superheroes, has announced it will close.



"We have made the difficult decision to close our doors, effective immediately," Galactic Pizza wrote on its official Facebook page, while thanking its staff and community for support throughout the years. "We are so grateful to have shared our love of pizza with you."



Commenters on the post expressed both grief over the closure, and concern for former employees given the abrupt announcement.

"The staff is what I would worry about with an effective immediate closing. It raises a lot of questions and potential red flags," commented one person, with another claiming to be a former employee, saying, "We found out an hour before you guys did."

While most visibly known for its drivers' dawning capes and other costumes, Galactic Pizza also promoted its locally sourced, vegan-friendly options and its 100% electric delivery cars during its tenure.

FOX 9 has reached out to Galactic Pizza for comment regarding its closing but has not yet received a response.