Fugitive wanted in northern Minnesota now accused of murder

A fugitive wanted by state officials in northern Minnesota is now accused of gunning down a man in a vehicle in a small town east of Detroit Lakes.

A warrant was issued Monday for Michael Croud, 40, on a charge of second-degree murder for a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Becker County deputies were called to the shooting in Pine Point Township, about 24 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, officers found a victim, identified Tuesday as 35-year-old David Hanks Jr., who had been shot multiple times outside an SUV. In the warrant, deputies say they spoke with a woman who witnessed the crime, who said Hanks had been visiting her. According to the charges, the witness said she had been in the SUV with Hanks when Croud came up and started firing.

The victim was shot multiple times before the witness said Croud drove away in a Pontiac G6.

Before the shooting, Croud was already a wanted fugitive for failing to abide by the conditions of his supervised release from prison. Authorities say Croud "absconded" from supervision on June 5.

As of Tuesday, Croud is still on the run. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on Croud's whereabouts to call deputies at 218-847-2661.

On top of that, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander warns that "anyone who is discovered to have harbored/aided Croud will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."